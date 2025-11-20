COP30 is almost over, now the work begins

The Brazilian COP30 Presidency wisely called this the “COP of implementation and truth”. The world has enough agreements and treaties; we now need nations to be accountable to their promises, and for all of us to help them deliver a world where humanity thrives within planetary boundaries.

The scientists for decades have sounded a red alert, as they did many times from the COP30 mandated Planetary Science Pavilion, including this powerful statement. The urgency and the path ahead are clear. Civil society, the scientists, and the COP30 Mutirão presented a clear vision of the most urgent roadmaps that need to become a reality, including phasing out fossil fuels and protecting the Three Basins, the tropical forests that keep us breathing, regulate our temperature, give us water, and ultimately, fuel our businesses and economies. You can read more about the importance of these ecosystems in this report published by the Planetary Guardians. Hopefully the negotiators will come together to agree meaningful text that delivers actionable roadmaps and not just plans for another meeting.

Planetary Guardians | Alexandre Virgilio

Now is an opportunity for industries to stand alongside nations. And the good news is that this is the greatest entrepreneurial opportunity of our lifetime. For example, renewables accounted for over 90% of total power expansion globally in 2024. Clean power surpassed 40% of global electricity generation for the first time in 2024. Renewables are on track to become the largest source of electricity globally by 2027, surpassing coal. Investment levels are already reaching $2 trillion in 2024 (up 70% in a decade), long ahead of many forecasts.

We are on the edge of the end of the fossil fuel era. Of course, this must be done in a phased approach, so it is realistic and fair to nations who did not cause the problem. China and other nations in Asia are already way ahead of the curve accounting for 64% of the renewables growth. Nations that are going backwards will be stuck with stranded assets and significant drops in economic firepower. Nations and companies that realise that this momentum is unstoppable, will have cleaner, healthier, and more affordable energy systems and economies.

This is not just about energy, this is about how industries can create opportunities to bring us back to a safe operating space within Planetary Boundaries. With 7 out of 9 boundaries now breached as shown in the recent Planetary Health Check, the urgency could not be greater. There is a real opportunity to shape innovative new financial mechanisms and partnerships across sectors. Like this recent $10m investment from Andrew Forrest to help support the COP30 Presidency and the world to get the Tropical Forest Fund Forever the funding needed to protect the Three Basins.

The science tells us that we immediately need to change course by cutting global emissions by half within the next 10 years. What if all of us as industry leaders came together to craft our shared five-year roadmaps to head towards a safe operating space for the planet? We can help shape a thriving future for our industries, the planet, and most importantly, for our children and grandchildren.