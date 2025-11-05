Celebrating ocean innovation in the BVI

It’s so inspiring when brilliant minds come together to solve the world’s toughest challenges. It’s particularly energising when those minds are focused on building a regenerative Blue Economy in my home, the beautiful British Virgin Islands (BVI).

This week we had the pleasure of hosting an extraordinary group of innovators and entrepreneurs, who for the last year have been taking part in the 2025 Impact Challenge.

Khaptured Photography

The Impact Challenge was designed to accelerate entrepreneurial ventures that can strengthen the BVI’s economy and create positive social and environmental impact across the region. This has been made possible thanks to the incredible team at Unite BVI and the VI Purpose Fund.

The pitch event was an exciting celebration of bold ideas. From sustainable fisheries and eco-waste management to coastal resilience and ecotourism, the six finalists each brought their own unique vision for how the BVI can sustainably thrive.

Khaptured Photography

The timing for investing in ocean-focussed solutions has never been more urgent. As Hurricane Melissa intensified across the Caribbean, it was propelled by sea surface temperatures that were about 1.4 °C /2.5 °F warmer than average. That extra heat helped the storm rapidly deepen and boosted its peak winds by around 10 mph. For Caribbean nations, whose economies and welfare are closely tied to marine and coastal systems, the rising frequency and intensity of storms like Melissa is alarming. We must continue to champion sustainable solutions, since they help buffer storm impacts, protect biodiversity, diversify income sources, and build resilience.

Image by Khaptured Photography

After much discussion, reflection, and a few spirited debates, I am thrilled to name Block Works VI and Report the Reef as this year’s Impact Challenge winners. Block Works VI, led by Hubert Akeem Lennard, is reviving concrete block and paver manufacturing with an eco-friendly twist, utilising recycled glass and sand. Report the Reef, led by Chris Juredin and Kendyl Berna, is a tech-enabled social enterprise that transforms real-time mobile incident reports (such as illegal anchoring, waste dumping, and destructive fishing), has these verified by field teams, and then uses them to support environmental liability claims and habitat restoration across the British Virgin Islands.

The VI Purpose Fund was created to unlock exactly this kind of innovation. To help brilliant entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality and to show that the Virgin Islands is brimming with purpose-driven talent. A huge thank you to my fellow judge and VI Purpose Fund co-founder, Rick Kearney, and to Unite BVI’s Executive Director, Kim Takeuchi, whose passion and leadership make this initiative possible.

Image by Khaptured Photography

Block Works VI and Report the Reef will now begin a year-long incubation journey, with their founders receiving mentorship, funding, and hands-on support to help bring their idea to life. I can’t wait to see how their vision unfolds over the coming months and the difference it will make in the Virgin Islands and beyond.

Congratulations to all the finalists, your work is a reminder to us all that the future of the BVI is bright.