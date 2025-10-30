All abroad! Virgin is on track to launch a rival train service through the Channel Tunnel

Today is an exciting day. It’s one we’ve been holding our breath on for quite some time. Today we received the news that Virgin has been given the green light to launch a rival international train service through the Channel Tunnel, thanks to a decision made by the Office of Rail and Road.

Harry Kinnaird / VML

The regulator has confirmed Virgin can move ahead with our plans to use the Temple Mills International rail depot in East London. This is a crucial step that puts us on track (mind the pun) to introduce competition through the Channel Tunnel. Our ambition is to connect London St Pancras International with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam by 2030, with plans to expand even further across Europe. Ooh la la!

When I heard the news, I couldn’t help but rush down to St Pancras and celebrate with some of the team. We had sneakily arranged a bunch of banners and goodie bags to hand out to Eurostar travellers. It took me back to the days when we had a blimp, which we used to write cheeky messages on and fly around London. A little cheek goes a long way, sometimes!

Harry Kinnaird / VML

Puns aside, the decision today is the right one for consumers. It’s time to end this 30-year monopoly and bring some Virgin magic to the cross-Channel route. I’ve always believed competition drives innovation, and that’s exactly what we will bring to the Channel Tunnel. This is what we do best. Just as we’ve challenged incumbents in the air, on the seas, and just as we’ve led the UK rail market before - we’re ready to do it all over again.

We’re also really excited to be working with Alstom (who built our Virgin Trains pendolinos back in the day) again to soon place an order for 12 state-of-the-art Avelia Stream trains. These stunning, energy-efficient trains will deliver a modern, comfortable, and unmistakably Virgin travel experience.

It’s early days, but the tracks are being laid for something transformative. We can’t wait to welcome you abroad – and to sprinkle a bit of Virgin magic across the Channel.

Watch this space.