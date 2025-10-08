Dyslexic Thinking is worth $4.5 Trillion to the economy. So the $Trillion Dollar Question is…

Can we afford not to empower Dyslexic Thinking?

A new report launched today by my charity, Made By Dyslexia, has calculated the economic value of Dyslexic Thinking to the world – and it is staggering. It finds that Dyslexic Thinking is worth $4.5 Trillion Dollars to the global economy. But $3.2 Trillion Dollars is untapped, because only 30% of dyslexics are empowered at work.

It also finds Dyslexic Thinking is worth:

$652 Billion Dollars to the US economy

£98.2 Billion Pounds to the UK economy

Which poses the $Trillion Dollar Question: can we afford not to empower Dyslexic Thinking?

To launch the report, we have created a brilliant campaign highlighting what economies are missing out on – by not empowering dyslexic thinkers. It’s popping up all over London and across social channels too.

Made by Dyslexia

We’ve been proud to work with Richard and the Virgin Group since Made By Dyslexia launched in 2017. We've known the value of Dyslexic Thinking for a long time. In 2018, our first report found that Dyslexic Thinking matched the skills future workplaces needed. Recognising this, LinkedIn added it as a skill in 2022 – thanks to our campaign with Richard and the Virgin Group.

Last year, our Intelligence 5.0 report showed that the intelligence the world needs now has changed and we launched the University of Dyslexic Thinking to help teach it.

Olga Fedorova

For the first time - this new report, the Return on Dyslexic Thinking, created with Randstad Enterprise, outlines the financial imperative to empower dyslexics. And poses the $Trillion Dollar Question: can you afford NOT to empower Dyslexic Thinking?

And to help EVERY organisation empower Dyslexic Thinking we are launching a super comprehensive, interactive digital guide - The Dyslexic Thinking Workplace Guide. Created in partnership with the world's largest talent company Randstad Enterprise this free guide includes EVERYTHING you need to empower Dyslexic Thinking in your organisations - all in one place, including links to all our training and resources.

It’s time for every workplace, everywhere, to empower Dyslexic Thinking. Together, we can unlock the $3.2 Trillion untapped potential.