Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week - 1 March

Looking for a new gig? There are some great roles available across the Virgin Family right now. See who’s hiring…

Social Media Manager at Virgin Voyages

Are you passionate about social media? Do you pretty much live on Instagram? Virgin Voyages is on a mission to create the world’s most irresistible travel brand and it is seeking a talented and innovative communication’s Crew Member. Communications teams at Virgin are super important to helping make the brand loved and famous both internally and externally.

As the Social Media Manager, you will be expected to take the lead on strategic brand communications and management of social media channels. What will excite Virgin Voyages the most is your creativity and innovation that will make the brand stand out from the rest of the industry. You will work collaboratively with internal stakeholders and be tied at the hip with the PR team in order to help establish and articulate a clear vision for Virgin Voyages through content and then create, curate and communicate that via social channels. This role requires the person to be a strong communicator, be clever, be super organised, a little bit technical, and awesome to work with so they deftly manage all programs and challenges that will come up.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Active

Delivery Manager at Virgin Active UK

Virgin Active has long committed to inspiring both new and current members to live an active life. Its people are dedicated to delivering amazing fitness experiences and service throughout clubs. Virgin Active ensures that its people are supported by the very best IT Team, which is why it is looking for aDelivery Manager to join the UK team.

This Delivery Manager will be responsible for a portfolio of projects. They will manage a mixture of technological business projects of diverse sizes and will be pivotal in ensuring these are delivered within time, cost and quality criteria as well as being mindful of the wider business context and the impact of the project.

Think you’re the person Virgin Active UK needs? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Active South Africa

Sales Consultant at Virgin Active South Africa

Virgin Active South Africa is always on the hunt for unique individuals with bucket loads of talent. It’s currently looking for a Sales Consultant to join its team in Lonehill, Johannesburg. As a Sales Consultant, your day-to-day tasks will include, but are not limited to:

Generating potential leads and turning these leads into new members through consultative selling products and services to prospects

Being responsible for selling gym memberships, fitness and wellness products

Providing excellent care to existing members in the club regarding their accounts, taking payments, creating appointments

Conducting club tours and building strong relationships with members

Conducting market research and competitor analysis to identify opportunities for improved sales and marketing strategies

Think you’re up to the challenge? Find out more and apply now.