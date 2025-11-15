Virgin’s Head of Yes: Top 20 shortlist

Did you apply for the Head of Yes? We are excited to announce the top 20 shortlist - and want to say a huge thank you to all 400 applicants with a cheeky points surprise.

After hundreds of epic applications, we have whittled down our shortlist in the hunt for the UK’s very first Head of Yes – a one-of-a-kind role for someone who lives life full tilt and always says yes to adventure.

And now, the top 20 are in. Each one will pocket 20,000 Virgin Points - enough for return flights to New York* - and one of them will go on to nab the ultimate gig: a six-month gig travelling the Virgin universe, trying out extraordinary experiences, and sharing it all on social.

The job? Say yes. To new places. Wild adventures. Brilliant stories. And all the good stuff Virgin has to offer.

Since launching in late September, the Head of Yes campaign has racked up more than 400 jaw-dropping entries - everything from skydives and impromptu escapades to original songs and creativity galore. Safe to say, people really brought the yes-energy.

So, to celebrate the spirit of YES (and say a heartfelt thank you), Virgin Red is giving all 400 applicants a little something back: 1,000 Virgin Points each. A small thank you for their boldness, brilliance and full-of-beans enthusiasm.

Virgin’s own research reveals that 70% of Brits believe the best memories in life come from saying ‘yes’, proving that spontaneity and adventure are still at the heart of how we make life’s most meaningful moments.

Sam Kelly, Chief Experience Officer at Virgin Red, summed it up perfectly: “We’ve been blown away by the energy, imagination and fearless spirit people brought to this campaign. The Head of Yes search has shown just how many people out there are ready to embrace life’s adventures, and we’re thrilled to reward every single one of them. The top 20 finalists have captured the very essence of what it means to live boldly. We can’t wait to meet our ultimate Head of Yes and see where their journeys take them next.”

The final leg of the competition is now underway, with the chosen individual set to be crowned later this year. So stay tuned -the next chapter of YES is about to begin.

Drum roll please. In no particular order, our shortlist is:

1. @thebattersby

2. @ryannursetravel

3. @ben_johns

4. @gemmaaadby

5. @christomkins123

6. @marcusjosephsax

7. @graceywilliamscomedy

8. @millieeeerose

9. @iamlindae

10. @outdoor_chlo_

11. @nishka8x

12. @polly0nline

13. @tinuke_oyediran

14. @michellestravelguide

15. @raheemdtv

16. @lausolare

17. @sandra.g.adventures

18. @mrsmiyagi

19. @panchbantz

20. @andrewsvisual

If you dared to say yes and tagged us in your application video before the 10th November, please email us at social.media@virgin.com with a link to your application video. For all our shortlisters, we've got 20,000 Virgin Points with your name on. And for all our amazing applicants, 1,000 Virgin Points are coming your way.

Only available to eligible applicants. Terms apply. Please email before the 6th December 2025. The Head of Yes role is not an employment relationship and is subject to the selected individual entering into a content creator agreement with Virgin Red.

Congratulations and good luck to all those shortlisted.

*Reward flight T&Cs:

Based on the price for return Saver reward seats from London to New York in Economy Classic as at 28 October 2025. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply, which will vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel. The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight. Full Flying Club Terms & Conditions apply. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required to book.