Virgin Atlantic spotlights British Sign Language with ITV

Virgin Atlantic took part in ITV’s silent ad break on Sunday night, using its cabin crew to sign its new TV advert, showcasing the airline’s ongoing commitment to inclusive travel for all.

The new British Sign Language version of the airline’s TV ad, which can be seen below, aired during the launch of Code of Silence, a new drama starring Rose Ayling-Ellis. The show brings important representation for the Deaf community.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy Virgin Atlantic – See the world differently

For the ad, Virgin Atlantic featured Shauna Blackburn from Virgin Atlantic Holidays’ Manchester Trafford Centre retail store. The team worked with PHD, Lucky Generals, and ITV’s specialist production company, Signpost Productions, to translate their ‘Rainbow in the clouds’ film into British Sign Language - with Shauna signing in the iconic red Virgin Atlantic uniform.

The airline was the first to offer BSL signing onboard. In addition, Virgin Atlantic also offers hearing loops on all flights. The airline is also committed to increasing the subtitled options available on in-flight entertainment. Finally, the brand will increase clarity of services and links to special assistance contact within Virgin Atlantic’s My Booking platform and introduce Sign Live; an on-demand BSL interpreter for customer service teams ensuring support at all points along the journey. The airline also offers all colleagues BSL and Deaf Awareness training conducted by Remark!, a leading deaf-led organisation.

Annabelle Cordelli, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at Virgin Atlantic said:

"ITV’s silent ad break offered the perfect opportunity to communicate our service for Deaf and hearing-impaired travellers as part of our ongoing commitment to inclusive travel. Virgin Atlantic believes everyone should be able to take on the world and feel included and empowered at every stage of their journey."

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic unveiled the next chapter of its brand story in April 2025 with a bold, global campaign created by Lucky Generals. Building on the success of “See the World Differently”, the new “Be a Rainbow” campaign shifts the spotlight from who Virgin Atlantic is to where it can take you – all while carrying its signature spirit of openness and positivity into the world.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to learn more.