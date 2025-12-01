Travel Tuesday is back: your shortcut to the next adventure

This December, Virgin Red is making it easier than ever to turn your travel dreams into reality.

Travel Tuesday is here, and we’re serving up our biggest-ever Buy Points offer – up to 70% extra Virgin Points when you top up your balance.

From December 1–31, members can buy up to 300,000 points (up from the usual 200,000) and watch their points grow with tiered bonuses:

5,000–24,000 points: 20% bonus

25,000–69,000 points: 40% bonus

70,000–124,000 points: 60% bonus

125,000–300,000 points: 70% bonus

Points cost $25 per 1,000, plus a one-off $22 transaction fee. Here’s where those points can really take you:

A week at Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola Hotel in Mallorca^

A seven-night Virgin Voyages cruise to Antigua, Martinique & Barbados^^

Virgin Atlantic flights from New York to London for a family of four*

…all subject to availability and terms, of course.

Virgin Limited Edition

Psst… US members, don’t miss this

US cardholders can snag an extra boost: the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®† is offering 75,000 Virgin Points for new accounts that open between Dec 2 (12:00 AM ET) and Dec 3 (11:59 PM ET) and spend $4,000 in the first 90 days**. Combine this with your Travel Tuesday Buy Points top-up and start planning that epic trip in 2026.

Insider tip: you can stack your points even further by taking advantage of transfer bonuses from your credit card rewards programs. Chase Ultimate Rewards® points transfer to Virgin Points with a 30% bonus from Nov 21–Dec 5, 2025 (via the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal), while Amex Membership Rewards® points come with a 40% bonus on transfers made Nov 21–Dec 31, 2025 – note Amex is for US members only and a minimum transfer of 1,000 Membership Rewards® points applies. Combine these transfers with your Travel Tuesday Buy Points top-up and Virgin Red Rewards card bonus, and you could be boarding your next adventure with points to spare.

Virgin Atlantic

Why we love Travel Tuesday

“At Virgin Red, we know that travel experiences create lasting memories,” said Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer, Virgin Red. “This Travel Tuesday, we’re making it easier for members to bring those experiences to life whether that’s exploring a new destination, revisiting a favorite place, or sharing the gift of travel with someone special. It’s about helping people get closer to the moments that matter most.”

Members are already making magic happen. After first tipping into the program, Carl Cheng of Austin used a Buy Points offer to take his first cruise as an adult, turning a Mediterranean Virgin Voyages sailing into a memorable getaway and even inspiring future plans, including an upcoming partner-airline trip to Japan. In Los Angeles, Nick Collins regularly tops up his balance so he and his wife can upgrade their long-haul Virgin Atlantic flights from LA to London during busy periods like Christmas, transforming essential family travel into a seamless Upper Class experience that feels like part of the holiday itself.

Virgin Voyages

Whether it’s a weekend escape with Virgin Hotels, a journey abroad with Virgin Atlantic, a Caribbean adventure with Virgin Voyages, or a bucket-list trip with Virgin Limited Edition, Travel Tuesday is your chance to turn Virgin Points into unforgettable experiences. Earned, gifted, bought or topped up – Virgin Points can take you there.

Terms apply. Offer of up to 70% bonus points ends 23:59 GMT 31 December 2025. Points cost £15/$25 for every 1,000 points plus every transaction comes with a one-off £15/$22 transaction fee. For further terms and limits please click here.

------

^ Points price varies according to the dates of your stay and will be communicated before you book. Subject to availability and date restrictions. Points price is based on two people sharing a Mountain View Room, including breakfast. Flights and transfers are not included.

^^ Example is based on 7-Night Cruise, Antigua, Martinique & Barbados & more sailing on 21 February 2026 and is correct as of 18 November 2025. The price of Reward Voyages is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. By redeeming your voyage through Virgin Red, you enter into a direct contract with Virgin Voyages which is subject to its terms and conditions. Cabins are Central Sea Terrace. Flights and transfers are not included. Subject to availability.

*Example is based on return Saver reward seats from New York to London in Economy Classic and is correct as of 29 October 2027. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply, which will vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel. The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight. Full Flying Club Terms & Conditions apply. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required to book reward seats.

† The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard is only available to applicants 18 or older who have an address in the United States. This communication is exempt from the general restriction under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) on the communication of invitations or inducements to engage in investment activity on the grounds that it is made or directed only at persons outside the UK and within the USA.

**Subject to credit approval. Limit one offer per accountholder. When you open a Virgin Red Rewards Card between 12/2/25 – 12/3/25 and make net eligible purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) of $4,000 or more within 90 days of account opening you will earn 75,000 Bonus Points. To receive points, your card must be successfully linked to your Virgin Red account, and your credit card account must be open, in good standing and not delinquent. Although you may see Bonus Points post in separate increments of 60,000 and 15,000, if earned, all Bonus Points will post to your account within 1-2 billing cycles. See Credit Rewards Terms for details. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter this offer at any time.