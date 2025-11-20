Meet the founders powering Virgin StartUp’s Momentum cohort – the first-of-its-kind business accelerator championing Dyslexic Thinking

Virgin StartUp’s Momentum accelerator is here to champion dyslexic founders - and the first cohort is officially underway. Announced in August, the programme builds on the successful campaigns that Virgin, Sir Richard Branson and Made By Dyslexia have run to teach the world the brilliance of Dyslexic Thinking. Now, Momentum is helping dyslexic founders turn their unique way of thinking into a powerful advantage as they scale.

Together with Made By Dyslexia and Virgin Unite, Virgin StartUp launched Momentum, a first-of-its-kind, free business accelerator supporting early-stage founders harness the strengths of Dyslexic Thinking. From big-picture vision to intuitive problem-solving, the programme transforms these natural abilities into practical tools for growth through tailored mentoring, strategic workshops and a supportive peer community.

To kick things off, Kate Griggs, Founder of Made By Dyslexia and dyslexic social entrepreneur, joined the cohort’s first session to share why Dyslexic Thinking is such a driving force in entrepreneurship, and how founders can embrace it with confidence. Kate said: “Entrepreneurs drive jobs, opportunity and growth and it is no surprise that at least 1 in 3 are dyslexic. Dyslexic entrepreneurs use their Dyslexic Thinking skills to think outside the box and create pioneering businesses that don’t follow the standard mould.

Olga Fedorova

“Our latest research shows that Dyslexic Thinking skills are more vital than ever for future economic success and are worth $4.5 trillion to the global economy. That’s why at Made By Dyslexia we’re supporting Momentum, which is providing these brilliant entrepreneurs with an invaluable opportunity to really harness their dyslexic talent.”

With Global Entrepreneurship Week in full swing, we’re celebrating entrepreneurship in all its shapes and forms - including the Dyslexic Thinking that powers so many incredible founders. Here are five inspiring founders already using the Momentum programme to supercharge their dyslexic strengths and build the next chapter of their businesses.

Alex Molokwu, Founder of Loujo: Loujo helps dyslexic children overcome their struggle with reading and writing through educational songs. Momentum has helped him maximise the way he naturally thinks.

Alex Molokwu from Virgin StartUp’s Momentum cohort

Alex said: “My mentor has been invaluable. She’s helped me focus my Dyslexic Thinking so I can articulate my ideas clearly and turn them into actionable strategy. Momentum has been key in unlocking my strengths and using them to connect the dots to achieve the bigger picture. I hope to transform the learning experience so every dyslexic child can reach their full potential with joy and confidence.”

Jamie Tong, Founder of Scannetix: Scannetix protects businesses from dangerous and costly utility accidents using advanced surveying and scanning technology. Jamie says Momentum has amplified what his dyslexic brain does best.

Jamie Tong from Virgin StartUp’s Momentum cohort

He said: “Momentum has really helped me gain a critical understanding of dyslexia and what it can bring to my business. Once viewed as a weakness and something to overcome, I now embrace it as a strength. The programme has given me the structure to turn huge ideas into something scalable and commercially viable.”

Philly Garrett, Founder of Cucoon: Cucoon is tackling the affordable and sustainable home-ownership challenge with an innovative, community-driven model. Philly reports that Momentum is helping her lean even further into her dyslexic strengths.

Philly Garrett from Virgin StartUp’s Momentum cohort

Philly said: “What I love about the Momentum programme is that it leans into what dyslexic minds are naturally good at – empathising with consumers, experimentation, and effective communication. We’ve been given frameworks to maximise these skills.”

Tamsira Nwitua, Founder of ClauseMap: ClauseMap transforms legal texts into visual mind maps, contractor explainer videos and redesigned layouts, making contracts more comprehensible for neurodivergent law professionals.

Tamsira Nwitua from Virgin StartUp’s Momentum cohort

Tamsira said: “The Virgin StartUp Momentum programme is unique because it embraces Dyslexic Thinking. From the one-to-one mentorships to the masterclasses led by dyslexic founders, everything feels intentionally designed to help neurodivergent entrepreneurs thrive. It’s helped me recognise the value in how I see gaps and patterns others often overlook, and turn that into a scalable product.”

Aylin Abdullah, Founder of Fractionals Match: Fractionals Match is an AI-powered marketplace, connecting scaling businesses. Aylin says Momentum has helped her recognise, articulate and lean into the value of her Dyslexic Thinking.

Aylin Abdullah from Virgin StartUp’s Momentum cohort

She said: “Momentum has given me space to name and value how I think. Being around other dyslexic founders has been energising. We all move fast, think visually, and find structure through chaos. The programme has helped me translate that into how I build Fractionals Match - clearer storytelling, better systems, and more intentional growth. It’s reminded me that the way I think isn’t something to work around; it’s the reason I build the way I do.”