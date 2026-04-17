California dreamin’: Virgin Voyages makes its LA debut

Virgin Voyages officially set sail from the West Coast at the Port of Los Angeles this month, welcoming more than 2,000 guests onboard to mark the moment. With a first-ever Scarlet Night on the Pacific and a high-energy showcase of everything that’s made the brand the World’s No. 1 cruise line, it was a bold introduction to California. The arrival was also a true Virgin Family affair, with teams from Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Galactic on hand to welcome Brilliant Lady, bringing together the best of Virgin on the West Coast.

Meet Brilliant Lady’s West Coast era

With morning yoga on deck, Radiance - the new sunrise silent disco - and refreshed juice bar offerings, programming is designed to match the LA mindset. Days onboard move at your pace, whether that’s energizing spin classes, time to reset at the spa, or long, sun-soaked afternoons by the pool.

Dining remains at the heart of the experience, with more than 20 eateries included, from bold, modern Spanish tapas at Brilliant Lady’s new restaurant Rojo, to fan favorites like Mexican at Pink Agave and Korean BBQ at Gunbae.

And when the sun sets, the energy shifts to award-winning entertainment. From immersive shows in The Manor to Red Hot, a high-voltage tribute to Virgin Records, and Up With a Twist, a decadent supper club with a 1920s spin, nights onboard are anything but ordinary. And, of course, there’s Scarlet Night, Virgin Voyages’ signature, all-ship celebration that turns the entire experience a brilliant shade of red.

Virgin Voyages

Sailing the Pacific, the Virgin way

Now based in Los Angeles, Brilliant Lady opens up a new season of West Coast itineraries.

Sail south to the Mexican Riviera and Baja California, where laid-back beach days meet vibrant coastal culture. Expect a mix of iconic destinations and hidden gems, all paired with Virgin Voyages’ elevated, kid-free experience onboard.

Virgin Voyages

Next stop: Seattle - as Virgin Voyages prepares to sail its first-ever Alaska season, unlocking a whole new side of the brand in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

From California sunshine to glacial landscapes, the next chapter for Virgin Voyages is officially here.

Visit Virgin Voyages or call your First Mate to learn more.