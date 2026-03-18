Bigger dreams, smarter spending

Virgin Red has released its latest Points Index reports for 2026, revealing how loyalty points are helping both Brits and Americans turn dream trips into reality.

Across the UK and the US, loyalty points are no longer a nice-to-have perk. They are increasingly being treated as a powerful travel currency, unlocking bucket-list experiences and making once-in-a-lifetime holidays more achievable.

Read both reports in full here

Loyalty points fuel dream travel on both sides of the Atlantic

In the UK, new research from Virgin Red reveals 71% of adults say loyalty points have helped them book a trip that would previously have been out of reach. From the Great Barrier Reef to the Maldives and Tokyo, far-flung destinations are moving from bucket lists into booking confirmations.

In the US, three in four Americans (75%) have used loyalty points to fund a “trip of a lifetime,” signalling a shift in how Americans are funding bucket-list travel. Destinations such as Hawaii, Rome and Paris are becoming increasingly attainable, with 37% saying dream trips are more achievable today than they were 10 years ago.

While “bucket list” traditionally implies a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the average adult in both markets has already taken three such trips, redefining what dream travel looks like in the modern loyalty era.

Travel is the top reward

Travel dominates Virgin Points spending in both regions.

In the UK, 31.2 billion Virgin Points were redeemed on travel experiences in 2025 alone, with travel now accounting for 82% of all Virgin Points spending. There has also been a 35% rise in points earned and redeemed between 2024 and 2025.

In the US, travel makes up 86% of all Virgin Points spending by Virgin Red members. Over the past year, members earned 13.7 billion Virgin Points and redeemed 13.6 billion, marking an 18% year-on-year increase in redemption.

Across both markets, points are increasingly being used to pay for flights. Nearly three quarters of UK consumers (74%) have paid for part or all of a flight with loyalty points, while more than three-quarters of Americans (77%) have covered part or all of a flight using loyalty points.

More than just getting there

Points are not only helping travellers reach their destinations – they are also elevating the experience.

In the UK, more than two-thirds (68%) say their holiday of a lifetime was enhanced by loyalty points. From hotel upgrades (30%) to flight upgrades (29%) and lounge access (26%), travellers are choosing to elevate the experience from take-off to touchdown.

In the US, more than half of Americans (57%) say points had made their vacation more memorable, with 55% using points to offset the cost of a cruise and 33% using them for flight upgrades.

Life moments drive bookings

Major life milestones continue to play a key role in prompting dream trips.

In the UK, milestone birthdays top the list, followed by anniversaries (18%), honeymoons (17%) and special family events (15%).

In the US, popular triggers include special family events (18%), anniversary celebrations (15%), big birthdays (14%) and reunions with friends (13%).

Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer, at Virgin Red, says: ““Loyalty is fundamentally reshaping how consumers think about travel. Trips once seen as ‘once in a lifetime’ are becoming more achievable, as consumers increasingly treat points as a strategic currency.

“Even amid economic uncertainty, points are helping consumers prioritise meaningful travel and it’s loyalty which is helping make it possible.”

About the reports

The UK research was conducted by One Poll in December 2025 with 2,000 UK adults . The US research was also conducted by One Poll in December 2025 with 2,000 US adults.